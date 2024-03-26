comscore Stephen Tsai: Elder Robbs, Leahey to be honored where they were a team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Elder Robbs, Leahey to be honored where they were a team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

Les Murakami Stadium, which turned 40 last month, is one of the wonders of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Cousins help Rainbows complete comeback in 10th against Aztecs
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 26, 2024

Scroll Up