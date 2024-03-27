Police arrest suspect after man, 59, stabbed in chest in Waikiki

Honolulu police officers arrested a suspect after a 59-year-old man was stabbed early this morning in Waikiki.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded after 2 a.m. to 2442 Tusitala St., and treated a man who had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.
At about 2:05 a.m., officers responded to an argument “that escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim with a dangerous instrument,” said a Honolulu Police Department summary of the incident.
The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and remained in custody this morning, according to police.
