comscore Police arrest suspect after man, 59, stabbed in chest in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police arrest suspect after man, 59, stabbed in chest in Waikiki

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police officers arrested a suspect after a 59-year-old man was stabbed early this morning in Waikiki.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded after 2 a.m. to 2442 Tusitala St., and treated a man who had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

At about 2:05 a.m., officers responded to an argument “that escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim with a dangerous instrument,” said a Honolulu Police Department summary of the incident.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and remained in custody this morning, according to police.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
MLB owners unanimously approve sale of Baltimore Orioles

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up