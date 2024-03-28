Arson investigation opened for Aiea house fire

Honolulu police opened a second-degree arson investigation this morning into Tuesday night’s Aiea house fire.

According to a police report, an unknown suspect started the fire, which was initially classified as first-degree arson.

No one has been arrested as of 7:40 a.m. today. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

The Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday that the fire, which broke out just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, displaced three residents, who were not home at the time of the blaze.

HFD said firefighters were on the scene at 8:02 p.m., after receiving a 911 call at 7:56 p.m. for a fire at the single-family residence at 99-100 block of Pooholua Drive.

HFD made two searches to confirm no occupants were in the structure.

HFD said it will provide an update on the fire’s origin, cause and damage estimates once a final investigation report is completed.