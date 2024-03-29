Teenage girl seriously injured on Maunawili Falls Trail

Authorities say that a teenage girl was seriously injured while hiking the Maunawili Falls Trail this afternoon after sliding or falling about 12 to 15 feet.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 5:45 p.m. 911 call with six units staffed with 17 personnel.

The first unit arrived at 5:55 p.m. and began a ground search walking the trail. Other units secured a nearby landing zone for an air search-and- rescue operation.

HFD said in a news release that it received a report that the girl was 15 years old, and had been hiking near the waterfall when she fell about 15 feet.

Emergency Medical Services said a witness reported seeing the teen slide roughly 12 feet down a cliffside.

Air 1 transported rescue personnel to the location of the hiker, and arrived at her side at 6:16 p.m. The rescuer provided medical assessment and basic life support treatment.

She was taken by helicopter to the landing zone and transferred to EMS’s care at 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics treated her for several contusions and abrasions and a possible head injury en route to a hospital emergency room.

EMS said in its report that the girl was 16 years old.