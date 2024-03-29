comscore Letter: A shame that campaign spending bill was axed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: A shame that campaign spending bill was axed

Our politicians have spoken loud and clear regarding their refusal to support publicly funded elections. That tells you what their priorities are. Read more

