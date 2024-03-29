Letter: A shame that campaign spending bill was axed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our politicians have spoken loud and clear regarding their refusal to support publicly funded elections. That tells you what their priorities are. They want to continue with business as usual because it gives them an advantage over anyone who wants to challenge them for their seat.

We need to have this question on the ballot for the citizens to decide, not corrupt politicians. They have no shame.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

