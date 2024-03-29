N.C. State beats Marquette to keep magical March Madness run alive

DALLAS >> DJ Horne scored 19 points and North Carolina State kept its magical NCAA Tournament run alive, beating Marquette 67-58 tonight to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.

Casey Morsell added 15 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who have eight consecutive victories since the start of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, which they had to win even to be a part of March Madness.

On the 50th anniversary of N.C. State’s first national championship in 1974 — when the Wolfpack beat the Golden Eagles for the title — it’s beginning to look a lot like the second one in 1983.

N.C. State (25-14), the 11th seed in the South Region, will face No. 4 seed Duke on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

PURDUE 80, GONZAGA 68

DETROIT >> Purdue big man Zach Edey withstood all the abuse Gonzaga could lay on him, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Boilermakers to a victory and move them one win from the Final Four.

Gonzaga leaned on, swatted and grabbed at the 7-foot-4 center — even slapped him across the forehead at one point — but it wasn’t enough to stop either him or his top-seeded team.

On Sunday, Purdue, which last year became history’s second first-round loser as a No. 1 seed, will play the winner of tonight’s later game between Tennessee in the Midwest Region. A win there would land the program in the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

DUKE 54, HOUSTON 51

DALLAS >> Kyle Filipowski had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Duke advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight with a win over top-seeded Houston, which played the final 26 minutes tonight without All-American point guard Jamal Shead after he turned his right ankle.

Even with Shead on the bench, the fourth-seeded Blue Devils had to overcome a physical defense that has been one of the best in the country all season. They won despite a season low in points, and advanced to the South Region final against an Atlantic Coast Conference rival, No. 11 seed North Carolina State, for a spot in the Final Four.

The Wolfpack, the only double-digit seed left in this tournament, beat No. 2 seed Marquette 67-58, their eighth win in a row in a streak that included a 74-69 victory over the Blue Devils (27-8) just two weeks ago in the ACC Tournament.

TENNESSEE 82, CREIGHTON 75

DETROIT >> Dalton Knecht had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Tennessee moved within a victory of its first trip to the Final Four, beating Creighton in a Midwest Region semifinal.

Zakai Zeigler added 18 points and six assists for the second-seeded Volunteers. When Tennessee lost last year in the regional semifinals for the second straight season, Knecht was at Northern Colorado and Zeigler was out with a torn knee ligament.

Coach Rick Barnes’ Vols (27-8) have matched the longest NCAA Tournament run in school history and hope to get farther than their 2012 team that lost by one point to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Tennessee will face top-seeded Purdue, which beat Gonzaga earlier tonight, on Sunday for the Midwest Region title and a Final Four appearance that has been elusive for both schools.