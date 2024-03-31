Hawaii island man, 78, dies in residential lawn mower accident

A 78-year-old man died in a residential lawn mower accident Saturday afternoon in Waimea on Hawaii island.

According to Hawaii County police, South Kohala patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 64-5200 block of Nani Waimea Street for an unresponsive man pinned under a lawn mower. HFD medics determined the man was dead upon arrival.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

Police encourage any witnesses to call South Kohala Patrol Officer Kayli Carr at (808) 887-3080, or email at kayli.carr@hawaiicounty.gov.