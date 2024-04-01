Merrie Monarch underway, voted best cultural festival

The Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo, which began Sunday, has been voted USA Today’s top cultural festival in the nation.

The festival is held in memory of King David Kalakaua, the “Merrie Monarch” and his dedication to reviving Hawaiian music, arts and hula.

A panel of experts created the list of nominees for USA Today, which were voted on by their readers. The Merrie Monarch Festival came in at No. 1, while Hawaii’s Aloha Festivals came in at No. 9.

“I was very surprised, even when we were nominated,” said Merrie Monarch Festival President Luana Kawelu. “I always think of our humble beginnings, and I still want to keep it humble. To hear that we were recognized, I was so thrilled because this was nationwide. I thought of my mom [Dottie Thompson], how it was in the beginning, where it is now, and how she would react to this honor.”

The festival, she said, is really “a vessel to bring all the best of hula to be shown around the world,” thanks to the dedication of the kumu hula and dancers.

“They’re the ones that should be recognized,” she said, “and the light shown upon them.”

The competitions for the 61st Merrie Monarch Festival, meanwhile, commence this week at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium, with the solo Miss Aloha Hula competition set for Thursday, followed by the group kahiko competition Friday and group auana competition on Saturday.

This year, there are 13 solo dancers contending for the title of Miss Aloha Hula 2024. There are 22 halau participating — with 19 wahine and 10 kane troupes — on the group competition nights.

Kawelu said the festival is excited to welcome Pua Ali‘i ‘Ilima under the direction of kumu hula Vicky Holt and Jeffrey Kanekaiwilani Takamine back to Merrie Monarch after a 38-year hiatus.

On Wednesday, the Ho‘ike or exhibition night of hula and folk dance, will once again be free to the public, with no tickets required. However, organizers welcome a donation at the door to help with Maui fire relief efforts.

The Merrie Monarch Invitational Hawaiian Arts Fair takes place at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from Wednesday to Saturday. The Merrie Monarch Royal Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pauahi Street in downtown Hilo.

Winners will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday night’s competition.