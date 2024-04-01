A bittersweet combination

Before the Negroni, there was the Americano, and before the Americano there was the Milano-Torino. This bittersweet combination of Campari (from Milan) and sweet vermouth (from Turin) is served on the rocks with an orange slice. While you can use any red bitter or sweet red vermouth you like, if you’re looking to hew closest to the classic, reach for some Campari, and a sweet vermouth from Turin, such as Carpano Antica Formula, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino or Del Professore Rosso Vermouth.

Milano-Torino

Ingredients:

• Ice

• 1 1/2 ounces Campari (or other bitter liqueur, such as Cappelletti or Contratto Bitter)

• 1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth, preferably a vermouth from Torino

• 1 orange slice

Directions:

Fill a lowball glass with ice. Add the Campari and vermouth. Stir, then garnish with the orange slice.

Makes 1 drink.