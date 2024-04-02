Puna man, 41, indicted in alleged attack on his son

A Hilo grand jury indicted a 41-year-old Puna man on felony assault and abuse charges for allegedly striking his 21-year-old son’s head on March 20, Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen announced today in a news release.
Stanton A. Joaquin allegedly struck his son with a gas canister torch, which fractured his skull and caused bleeding in his cranium, police reports said.
He was indicted on March 27 on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony abuse of a family member, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor abuse of a family member.
Joaquin was initially charged by complaint March 22 in Hilo District Court, and was released after posting $22,000 bail.
First-degree assault, the most serious offense, a Class B felony, is punishable by a 10-year prison term or five years probation and up to 18 months in jail.
The Prosecutor’s Office offers the following advice: “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please go to a safe place and call a trusted friend or relative for support. If you choose, you can call 911 to report the abuse to the police.”
Call the Child and Family Services 24-Hour Abuse Hotline at 808-322-7233 in West Hawaii and 808-959-8864 in East Hawaii.
Anyone with information to assist local law enforcement should call Hawaii County CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.
