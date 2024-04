Television and radio – April 2, 2024

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Louisville at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Gonzaga at Oregon State 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

New Mexico at Arizona 3 p.m. P12AZ NA/237 253*

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

BASEBALL: MLB

Twins at Brewers 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels at Marlins 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Reds at Phillies 12:30 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

BASKETBALL: G-LEAGUE CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Indiana Mad Ants 1:30 p.m. ESPNN NA/225 72

Salt Lake City Stars vs. Santa Cruz Warriors 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

BASKETBALL: HIGH SCHOOL

Girls McDonald’s All-American Game 12:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Boys McDonald’s All-American Game 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: MEN’S NIT TOURNAMENT

First Semifinal: Utah vs. Indiana State 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Second Semifinal: Georgia vs. Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: NBA

Lakers at Raptors 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Thunder at 76ers 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Mavericks at Warriors 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

HOCKEY: NHL

Ducks at Flames 3 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

SOCCER

Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Hatayspor 7:25 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

German Cup: Saarbrucken vs. Kaiserslautern 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

French Cup: Lyonnais vs. Valenciennes 8:35 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Saudi League: Abha Club vs. Al Nassr 8:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Libertadores: Millonarios vs. Flamengo 11:50 a.m BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: Columbus Crew vs. Tigres UANL 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Liberta.: Deportivo Táchira vs. River Plate 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: N. England Rev. vs. Club America 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Libertadores: Universitario vs. LDU Quito 4:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Penn State at Ohio State 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Santa Clara at Stanford 2 p.m. P12BA NA/234 255*

McNeese State at Florida State 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Penn State at Ohio State 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

TENNIS

Charleston Open (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

WEDNESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Georgia Southern at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

BASEBALL: HIGH SCHOOL

Campbell vs. Mililani 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASEBALL: MLB

Reds at Phillies or Rangers at Rays 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels at Marlins 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Cardinals at Padres or Guardians at Mariners 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Giants at Dodgers or Blue Jays at Astros 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA

Lakers at Wizards 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Grizzlies at Bucks 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Cavaliers at Suns 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL

Championship: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 4 Illinois 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

GOLF

Augusta National Women’s Amateur 7:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play noon GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Group B: Denmark vs. Sweden 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Group A: United States vs. Switzerland 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

HOCKEY: NHL

Devils at Rangers 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Kraken at Kings 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Oilers at Stars 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER

Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor 7:25 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

German: Leverkusen vs. Düsseldorf 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Rennes 9 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Italian: Fiorentina vs. Atalanta 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Libertadores: Nacional vs. Libertad 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: Inter Miami vs. Monterrey 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Fluminense 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: Herediano vs. Pachuca 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Purdue at Indiana 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at California noon PAC12 NA/232 252*

Purdue at Indiana 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

McNeese State at Florida State 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Charleston Open (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

NBA: Lakers at Raptors 1 p.m. 990AM

Men’s NIT semifinal: Utah vs. Indiana State 1 p.m. 1500-AM

Men’s NIT semifinal: Georgia vs. Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Guardians at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 95.1 & 760-AM

MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990AM

College baseball: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 1420-AM

College baseball: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 95.1 & 760-AM

WEDNESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Yankees at Arizona 9:40 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Guardians at Mariners 10:10 a.m. 95.1 & 760-AM

NBA: Lakers at Wizards 1 p.m. 990-AM

College women’s bkb NIT final: Villanova vs. Illinois 1 p.m. 1500-AM

College softball: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific 1 p.m. 95.1 & 760-AM

College softball: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific 3 p.m. 95.1 & 760-AM

MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 1500-AM