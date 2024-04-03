Overnight camping at Bellows to close in May for honu nesting

Overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park will once again be closed this summer to protect nesting green sea turtles, according to officials.

The closure is scheduled from May 1 through Aug. 29, according to the Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. Weekend and day-use of Bellows will remain open to the public.

“This suspension is necessary to ensure the safety of this federally-protected, culturally significant, endangered species in anticipation of honu nesting, incubating, and hatching along this popular shoreline,” said officials in a news release. “Community, military, and park officials have documented several human activities in this area that threaten the safety of the nesting turtles, such as illegal beach off-roading, camping fires, off-leash dogs, illegal trash dumping, and the presence of artificial lighting.”

In 2020, green sea turtles or honu, were found nesting at Bellows for the first time in documented history, possibly as a result of reduced foot traffic during COVID-related park closures.

Officials have since closed Bellows to overnight camping every nesting season to protect the turtles — a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Permitted camping is scheduled to return on Aug. 30 for Labor Day weekend, unless there is an active honu nesting site at the campground, officials said.

Overnight camping and the twilight use of the bathroom and showers at Bellows will be prohibited during the closure. Weekday military training exercises will continue, with protection measures for nesting sites in place.

When a nesting site is confirmed at Bellows, the surrounding area will be cordoned off from human use and signs will be posted.

Reports of sea turtle nest sites in Hawaii can be reported to the NOAA hotline at 888-256-9840. Reports of illegal behavior and disturbance of turtles and nests at Bellows should be made to 808-285-9529 or 808-257-2123.