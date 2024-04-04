Woman, 68, fatally struck while crossing highway in Lahaina

A 68-year-old woman has died after being struck by an SUV on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said at about 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was crossing the highway when a white 2017 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound hit her. Based on a preliminary investigation, she was outside of a marked crosswalk and dressed in dark clothing about 400 feet north of Keawe Street.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said her identity is being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of extended family and friends.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old girl, and her passenger, also a 17-year-old girl, were not injured in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Maui police said this was the county’s second traffic fatality so far this year, compared to two at the same time last year.