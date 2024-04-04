Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The city Salary Commission meets on April 23. A Page A12 “Off the news” editorial Tuesday said that April 23 was the date of a City Council vote on proposed pay raises.