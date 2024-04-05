comscore Kaneohe halau’s Lopes wins Miss Aloha Hula 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaneohe halau’s Lopes wins Miss Aloha Hula 2024

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 pm
    Ka’onohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha’eha’e, under the direction of na kumu kula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, presents “Aia Ka Lani Kua Ka’a I Luna” in the Hula Kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition of the 61st Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo Thursday night. Lopes went on to win the overall title and the Hawaiian Language Award.

Ka‘onohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha’eha’e took the title of Miss Aloha Hula at the 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo Thursday night.

It was the fourth Miss Aloha Hula win in a row for kumu Keawe and Tracie Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha’eha’e in Kaneohe.

Lopes also won the Hawaiian Language Award.

She danced a special mele hula honoring Lanikuhonua, celebrating the place where her mother used to dance under the late kumu hula O‘Brian Eselu for the kahiko portion of the competition, followed by an auana honoring the late kumu and chanter, Uncle George Holokai.

In 2nd place was Amedée Kauakohemalamalama Conley-Kapoi of Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi under the direction of kumu Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes of Wailuku, Maui.

Ka‘onohikaumakaakeawe is the second Lopes daughter to win the Miss Aloha Hula title.

In 2022, Pi‘ikea Kekihenelehua­wewehiikekau‘onohi Lopes won the Miss Aloha Hula title at the 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

Their mother, kumu Tracie Lopes, was Miss Aloha Hula in 1994.

The halau also won the Miss Aloha Hula titles in 2021 and 2023, and in 2014 with dancer Ke’alohilani Tara Eliga Serrao.

A total of 13 dancers vied for Miss Aloha Hula Thursday night at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

The competition continues with group kahiko tonight, followed by group auana Saturday. Awards and results will be announced after the group auana competition Saturday night.

Miss Aloha Hula Results:

>> Ka‘onohikaumakaakeawe Kananiokeakua Holokai Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha’eha’e, kumu Tracie and Keawe Lopes, 1,164 points (Hawaiian Language Award)

>> Amedée Kauakohemalamalama Conley-Kapoi of Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, kumu Haunani & ‘Iliahi Paredes, 1,122 points

>> Nahaku’elua ‘Apuakehau Kekauoha of Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, 1,120 points

>> Heleolanimainamakaoha’ena Hailee Jo Yokotake of Halau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leina‘ala, kumu Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin, 1,119 points

>> Caly Ann Kamo’iwahineokaimana Ragonton Domingo of Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, kumu William “Sonny” Ching & Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, 1,111 points

