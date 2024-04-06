Woman, 79, dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Maui highway

A 79-year-old Lahaina woman died Friday afternoon after the Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck that was stopped in traffic along Honoapiilani Highway, Maui police said.

According to a police report, at about 3:15 p.m., the 2018 Harley-Davidson Tri-glide motorcycle was traveling south on the highway, failed to slow down for stopped traffic and collided into the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck just north of Kapoli Street, near mile marker seven.

The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene, police said, and her identity was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The pickup truck driver, a 37-year-old Lahaina woman, and two of the vehicle’s three passengers had minor injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and it is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.

This was Maui County’s third traffic fatality of 2024, compared with four at the same time last year.