Illegal fishing net probe finds stolen gun

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun after state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers found it on him during an illegal fishing net investigation, according to a Honolulu police report.

At about 8:43 a.m. today, the man was detained by DOCARE officers for “possible fishing net violations,” in the Kailua area, according to police. During the investigation, the man was allegedly “found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.”

The man was arrested at 9:40 a.m. on suspicion of a place to keep pistol. The suspect remains in police custody pending investigation.

It is not immediately known what prompted the DOCARE fishing net investigation and if any violations were found.