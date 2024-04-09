Man, 40, indicted in Moiliili shooting

An Oahu grand jury indicted Jeremyal Leedy, 40, today on attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and four firearms offenses for an April 2 shooting in Moiliili, which left a 58-year-old man critically injured.
He was also indicted for misdemeanor harassment by stalking.
Leedy got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, and refused to leave her apartment. The 58-year-old man, who is the boyfriend of the ex-girlfriend’s mother, asked Leedy to leave.
Leedy allegedly shot him in the abdomen, hit him in the face with a baseball bat and kicked him in the head.
He also fired a shot at an eyewitness who is also a neighbor, before he fled the scene.
Police found and arrested him outside a Waimanalo home on April 3.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.