Man, 40, indicted in Moiliili shooting

An Oahu grand jury indicted Jeremyal Leedy, 40, today on attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and four firearms offenses for an April 2 shooting in Moiliili, which left a 58-year-old man critically injured.

He was also indicted for misdemeanor harassment by stalking.

Leedy got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, and refused to leave her apartment. The 58-year-old man, who is the boyfriend of the ex-girlfriend’s mother, asked Leedy to leave.

Leedy allegedly shot him in the abdomen, hit him in the face with a baseball bat and kicked him in the head.

He also fired a shot at an eyewitness who is also a neighbor, before he fled the scene.

Police found and arrested him outside a Waimanalo home on April 3.