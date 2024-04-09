comscore Bill calls for increase in autism services reimbursement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill calls for increase in autism services reimbursement

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 29 Adrian Ferguson and his wife Meagan Ferguson, a registered behavioral therapist, are at play in their Makiki home with their autistic sons, Finnian Davis, 6, and Cameron Ferguson, 2.

A House bill to increase funding for autism services by requiring the state Department of Human Services to seek additional funding sources and maximize federal matching funds continues to move through the Legislature. Read more

