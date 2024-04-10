Kauai under flood watch Thursday due to potential heavy rains

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Kauai County, starting at noon on Thursday.

Forecasters are expecting a low-pressure system to potentially bring heavy showers and thunderstorms over Kauai on Thursday, which could lead to flash flooding.

The heaviest impacts are expected to occur from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

A slow-moving convergence band will approach Niihau and Kauai from the west on Thursday, and linger through Friday.

Excessive rainfall could lead to the closure of flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas, officials warned, due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams.

Showers are also expected to move over the isles from the south, increasing the potential for flooding in normally dry, leeward areas.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding and does not mean it will occur but is possible. The public should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared.

The unsettled weather is expected to spread across the rest of the state over the weekend.

Elsewhere in the isles, a wind advisory for Big Isle summits — due to winds of 30 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph — is currently in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

A small craft advisory for Maui County windward waters and Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels is also in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.