Heavy rain prompts flash flood warning, closes public schools on Kauai

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu through 9:45 a.m. today.

Radar at 6:43 a.m. showed heavy rain over the northwestern half of Oahu with rain falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over Turtle Bay and Kahuku, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will continue to move over Oahu from the southwest over the next several hours, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Mililani, Schofield Barracks, Kunia, Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Waialua, Haleiwa, Aiea, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Waianae, Waikane, Halawa, Waiahole and Kapolei.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flash flood warning is in effect for the island of Kauai this morning while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for surrounding waters. Additionally, all Kauai public schools will be closed today.

Radar at 5:49 a.m. showed that rainfall has mostly moved southeast of Kauai, however, isolated areas of rain will move over the island from the south, according to the National Weather Service. Runoff levels are high as flooding impacts continue.

Multiple roads in the Koloa and Wailua areas are closed, and the Kuhio Highway also remains closed near the Hanalei River bridge, according to the Kauai Emergency Management Agency.

The state Department of Education posted an alert on the website that all Kauai public schools will be closed today due to flash flooding conditions.

The flash flood warning is in effect through 9 a.m.

An earlier flash flood watch for Kauai County remains in effect through late this afternoon.

Residents and visitors should expect flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas, the NWS said in a bulletin. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

People are advised to avoid streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry. And motorists should not cross fast-flowing or rising water, or on foot.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch 1 is in effect for the windward and leeward waters of Kauai and Kauai Channel.

“A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area,” the NWS said in an alert. “Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.”

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 10 a.m.