4 rescued after vessel runs aground near Rockpiles

Four people were rescued from a 35-foot vessel that ran aground near the Rockpiles surf break on Oahu, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

At about 11:40 a.m., lifeguards responded on a jet ski and made contact with them within minutes. Lifeguards assessed the adult males and brought all of them to shore with no injuries.

The vessel remains grounded on the reef. Honolulu Ocean Safety urges beachgoers to avoid the vessel until it is removed.