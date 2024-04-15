comscore 4 rescued after vessel runs aground near Rockpiles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

4 rescued after vessel runs aground near Rockpiles

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Four people were rescued from a 35-foot vessel that ran aground near the Rockpiles surf break on Oahu, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

At about 11:40 a.m., lifeguards responded on a jet ski and made contact with them within minutes. Lifeguards assessed the adult males and brought all of them to shore with no injuries.

The vessel remains grounded on the reef. Honolulu Ocean Safety urges beachgoers to avoid the vessel until it is removed.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ala Wai boat fire was accidental, sparked by electrical arc

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up