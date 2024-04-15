comscore DeForest Buckner and Colts agree on $46M, 2-year deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

DeForest Buckner and Colts agree on $46M, 2-year deal

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner plays during the second half of a game against the Houston Texans, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension through 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner plays during the second half of a game against the Houston Texans, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension through 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension through 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity today because the team didn’t release the terms.

Buckner had eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits in 2023. A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2016, the 30-year-old Punahou alum from Maili was traded to the Colts in 2020 and enters his fifth season in Indianapolis.

He has 61 sacks and 80 tackles for loss.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Gun supervisor for ‘Rust’ movie gets 18 months in prison

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up