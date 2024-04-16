First responders rescue 4 after jump at ‘Spitting Cave’

First responders today rescued four men who were in distress after jumping into the ocean at Spitting Cave in Portlock.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said a Good Samaritan threw a rescue tube into the ocean for the men, all estimated to be in their 20s, to hold onto while in the surf, which they were unable to climb out of.

Ocean Safety lifeguards responded via jet ski and rescued two of the men, while the Honolulu Fire Department, which received a 911 call at 11:23 a.m., rescued the other two, and transported them to the Moanalua Bay Boat Ramp.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated two men at the boat ramp after they swallowed water, and transported one to a hospital in serious condition. Two of the swimmers did not require medical attention.

Ocean Safety “strongly reminds the public to know your limits and the ocean conditions prior to entering the water.”

HFD also urges the public to not climb on wet rocks or ledges and to stay within one’s fitness and swimming abilities.

In June 2019, a man in his 20s died after getting into trouble after a jump at Spitting Cave, despite attempts by first responders to resuscitate him after pulling him out of the water.

Officials at the time urged the public not to go into the water in these isolated areas.