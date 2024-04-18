Kunia woman, 57, critical after being pinned between 2 cars

A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition after being pinned between two parked vehicles struck by another one in a residential Kunia neighborhood Wednesday night.

Honolulu police say a 34-year-old woman driving north on Kapukawai Street in the Royal Kunia subdivision drifted to the right for unknown reasons and struck a parked vehicle.

Upon collision, the parked car was pushed forward, pinning the victim to another one parked in front of it. The victim was on foot between the two vehicles at the time of the collision.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors to this collision. No further information was provided.

An investigation is ongoing.