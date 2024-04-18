Oahu’s 911 system goes down briefly

Oahu’s 911 system was down briefly this morning.
The Honolulu Police Department said they are working off a backup system and do not yet know whether the interruption is related to the multi-state outage that occurred Wednesday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.