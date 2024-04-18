comscore Oahu’s 911 system goes down briefly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu’s 911 system goes down briefly

Oahu’s 911 system was down briefly this morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said they are working off a backup system and do not yet know whether the interruption is related to the multi-state outage that occurred Wednesday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

