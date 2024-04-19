comscore Bystanders rescue man, 78, found unconscious off Turtle Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bystanders rescue man, 78, found unconscious off Turtle Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 78-year-old man who was found unresponsive while snorkeling near Turtle Bay Resort was rescued and taken to a hospital Thursday, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at the beach fronting Roy’s Beach House at Turtle Bay at about 12:20 p.m.

Good Samaritans had brought the man to shore and started performing CPR. According to EMS, the man regained consciousness and began breathing on his own.

EMS treated and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident occurred just one day after a man estimated to be in his 60s or 70s was pulled unconscious from shallow waters at Waikiki, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

