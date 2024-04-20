Honolulu firefighters extinguish Kalihi home fire

Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Kalihi late this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the blaze at 1375 Alewa Drive at 4:48 p.m. today. Eight units staffed with around 30 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at the two-story home at 4:54 p.m. and saw smoke coming out of the house.
Firefighters had the fire under control at 5:04 p.m. It was fully extinguished less than 20 minutes later, at 5:23 p.m. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide estimates on damage costs.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.