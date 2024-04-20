comscore Honolulu firefighters extinguish Kalihi home fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters extinguish Kalihi home fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Kalihi late this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the blaze at 1375 Alewa Drive at 4:48 p.m. today. Eight units staffed with around 30 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at the two-story home at 4:54 p.m. and saw smoke coming out of the house.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 5:04 p.m. It was fully extinguished less than 20 minutes later, at 5:23 p.m. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide estimates on damage costs.

