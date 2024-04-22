Health officials close Takamiya Market due to roach infestation

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to Takamiya Market in Wailuku, Maui, closing it down due to a severe cockroach infestation.

Officials said during a routine inspection, live cockroaches were observed crawling on multiple food contact surfaces at the market’s kitchen, where food items and cooking equipment are stored.

“The DOH responded by immediately closing the establishment due to its history of non-compliance with pest control and prevention,” said the department in a news release, “and the lack of managerial response to address the current health hazard related to the infestation.”

Takamiya Market is a longtime, family-run business at 359 N. Market St. opened in 1946, offering bentos, poke and plate lunches.

DOH says before the establishment can reopen to the public, it must meet several parameters including:

>> The use of a professional pest control company and the establishment of a cockroach treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the infestation;

>> The removal of all grease from underneath and on kitchen equipment to eliminate the pest attractant; and

>> The sealing and repair of cracks along the floorboards and within the walls to eliminate pest entryways.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Tuesday to re-assess the establishment’s progress and implementation of pest prevention and control measures.