Letter: Foster system is failing keiki, costing legal fees

Something seems to be terribly wrong with our foster care system. Several children have died in past few years while they were supposed to be taken care of. And now comes a $750,000 lawsuit being settled by the state (“State to pay $750,000 in foster abuse case,” Star-Advertiser, April 16).

This is unacceptable. I cringe at the descriptions of this abuse. We are supposed to love and care for our children. Shame, shame, shame.

Elizabeth Nelson

Kaneohe

