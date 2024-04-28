Letter: Chill on recreational cannabis prohibition

I believe that recreational pot should be legalized for several reasons. First of all, marijuana is not highly addictive; I have not gotten stoned in over 40 years, but I’m not jonesing. That is to say that I do not irresistibly crave getting a mellow euphoric experience.

Secondly, marijuana can and should be subject to standardization by equal measure whereby one would know how much resinous pulp one is ingesting. It would differentiate a strong dosage, like a shot of whiskey, from a mild dosage, like a light beer.

It is way beyond time that our society advances from the missionary mindset of our past.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

