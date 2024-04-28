Letter: Chill on recreational cannabis prohibition

Sunday, April 28, 2024
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:43 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I believe that recreational pot should be legalized for several reasons. First of all, marijuana is not highly addictive; I have not gotten stoned in over 40 years, but I’m not jonesing. That is to say that I do not irresistibly crave getting a mellow euphoric experience.
Secondly, marijuana can and should be subject to standardization by equal measure whereby one would know how much resinous pulp one is ingesting. It would differentiate a strong dosage, like a shot of whiskey, from a mild dosage, like a light beer.
It is way beyond time that our society advances from the missionary mindset of our past.
Stuart N. Taba
Manoa
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter