Letter: Gaza ceasefire will only lead to more violence

Regarding the recent letters supporting a ceasefire in Gaza: How can one imagine a ceasefire with a group of terrorists who invade a neighboring country, kidnap, rape and murder women and children, build military tunnels under hospitals and place rocket launchers next to schools? Any ceasefire which occurs while Hamas terrorists still hide among the civilians of Gaza will only enable the terror group to immediately build more rockets and plan their next invasion of Israel.

Stephen Ugelow

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter