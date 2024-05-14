Suspect arrested after alleged Waianae stabbing

Honolulu police have identified, located and arrested a suspect today in connection with a stabbing in Waianae early Sunday morning.

According to a Honolulu Police Department post on social media, detectives from the department’s Homicide/Strategic Enforcement Detail identified the 44-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed the victim, who was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s. The District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested the suspect for second-degree murder Tuesday, the post said.

According to police, the victim was found with a fatal injury on Farrington Highway near Plantation Road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A witness reported three men involved in an altercation and two of those men fled on foot, according to an HPD report. The witness reported that the victim, described as in his late 20s to early 30s, was stabbed and in the middle of the road. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report said paramedics treated the critically injured man for his upper torso stab wounds at Pililaau Community Park at 2:09 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m., authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.