Fatal Sunday stabbing in Waianae deemed self defense

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge a 44-year-old man with murder today in connection with the fatal Sunday stabbing in Waianae of a 30-year-old man.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined during the physical altercation the victim had possession of a weapon prompting the suspect to also present a weapon,” according a HPD Criminal Investigation Division highlight. “…the case was conferred with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and was not accepted due to self-defense issues.”

The 30-year-old man was identified today by the city Department of the Medical Examiner as Lazarus Beauford of Waianae.

On Tuesday police identified, located and arrested the 44-year-old man.

According to a Honolulu Police Department post on social media, detectives from the department’s Homicide/Strategic Enforcement Detail identified the 44-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old victim.

The District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested the 44-year-old man for second-degree murder on Tuesday. According to police, the victim was found with a stab wound in the middle of Farrington Highway near Plantation Road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A witness reported three men involved in an altercation and two of those men fled on foot, according to an HPD report.

A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report said paramedics treated the critically injured man for his upper torso stab wounds at Pililaau Community Park at 2:09 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m.