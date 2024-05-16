Letter: Skyline is done deal; do it right and save money

The Kauai reader who wrote in about Skyline readership gets it (“Extend Skyline route to increase ridership,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 14). The letter makes sense and calls out those who are supposed to be able to make educated, sound and firm choices for the good of the local community.

Locals want to see rail get done right because costs will be higher the more Honolulu delays the project. Check your party, egos, school and family loyalty at the door, and back something intelligently like the letter’s author. The problems of tourism, housing, education, traffic, crime, jobs and more will all be impacted greatly by money generated from increased ridership.

Go now, Honolulu. Why pay more?

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

