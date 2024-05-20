Big Isle police ID drowning victim at Kolekole Beach Park

Hawaii island police have identified a drowning victim at Kolekole Beach Park earlier this month as Chad Gilbert Keala Shimaoka, 47, of Honomu.

Police said, based on an autopsy, it has been classified as an accidental drowning.

According to police, shortly after 1 p.m. on May 2, officers responded to a report of a drowning at Kolekole Beach Park. Upon arrival, bystanders were performing CPR on Shimaoka.

Witnesses told police they saw Shimaoka and a friend enter the water with a kayak, and that he had been thrown off of it at least twice. They also saw Shimaoka flailing his arms in the air, then floating lifelessly on the water.

Witnesses brought him to shore and started CPR immediately.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2 p.m.