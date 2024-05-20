Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Bitcoin rises to $70,206

By Chandni Shah / Reuters

Today

REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO Representations of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture taken in Paris, France, on March 9.
Representations of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture taken in Paris, France, on March 9.

Bitcoin rose to $70,206 at 20:03 GMT today, adding $3,931 to its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 82.3% from the year’s low of $38,505 on Jan. 23.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 13.3% today to $3,500.

The approval and launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. this year has opened the asset class to new investors and reignited the excitement that evaporated when prices collapsed in the “crypto winter” of 2022.

