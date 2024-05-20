Bitcoin rises to $70,206

Bitcoin rose to $70,206 at 20:03 GMT today, adding $3,931 to its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 82.3% from the year’s low of $38,505 on Jan. 23.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 13.3% today to $3,500.

The approval and launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. this year has opened the asset class to new investors and reignited the excitement that evaporated when prices collapsed in the “crypto winter” of 2022.