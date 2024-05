The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will hold night training exercises at the Halawa/Aloha Stadium rail station on Tuesday from 8 p.m. until midnight, according to a social media post from the Honolulu Police Department.

“Emergency vehicles will be responding and residents may hear loud noises, including simulated gunfire,” according to HPD.

Drivers are asked to beware of increased traffic in the area. All roads will remain open, police said.