Hawaii island cockfight raid leads to call for tougher laws

Hawaii island police say officers who raided a cockfight Saturday in Hawaiian Paradise Park recovered 25 dead roosters, four injured birds and about $20,000 in cash.

A Hawaii Police Department statement Tuesday also said Homeland Security Task Force officers were involved in serving the search warrant on a residence on 18th Avenue near Kaloli Drive. In addition to the chickens and cash, authorities allegedly confiscated gambling records, cockfighting paraphernalia and a small amount of cannabis.

According to the statement, it was estimated that more than 100 people attended the cockfight.

A 49-year-old Hilo woman, her 28-year-old son and a 28-year-old Keaau man were arrested and booked on suspicion of 29 counts of cruelty to animals, plus single counts of first- and second- degree promotion of gambling and first-degree possession of gambling records. A 37-year-old Kurtistown man was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree promotion of gambling.

The three suspects were released pending investigation without charges being filed.

Following the cockfighting arrests, Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Society, decried the defeat in this year’s legislative session of House Bill 1980, introduced by state Rep. David Tarnas, a Waimea Democrat. The measure would have elevated cockfighting from a misdemeanor offense to a Class C felony carrying a potential five-year prison term upon conviction. The legislation died in the Senate.

“The state Legislature took a pass again this year on strengthening the law. How disappointing it must be for those cops to have their collars let out of custody without charges being filed,” Pacelle said. “At least this cockfight didn’t end in murder, as we’ve seen before, but it is absolutely no surprise that staged animal fights continue without abatement in Hawaii.”

Pacelle was referring to an Oahu shooting at a cockfight April 15, 2023, in Maili, where a man and woman were killed and three men were injured.

Jacob Borge, 24, has pleaded not guilty to first- degree murder, second- degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, plus numerous firearm offenses for the shooting. Also charged is 17-year-old Shae’Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii. Both are from Waianae.

Prosecutors are attempting to consolidate their trials.

The homicide victims were identified as Gary Rabellizsa Jr., 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa-Manner, 59.

Submitting written testimony in favor of Tarnas’ bill were Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, state Department of Law Enforcement; the Hawaiian Humane Society; Honolulu Police Department; Honolulu prosecuting attorney; Maui prosecuting attorney; Kauai prosecuting attorney; Animal Welfare Institute; Association of Prosecuting Attorneys; National Sheriffs’ Association; Humane Society of the United States; and American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The vast majority of written testimony opposed to the bill came in the form of individual testimony and two petitions with numerous signatures, as well as the Office of the Public Defender and the Hawaii Game Breeders Association.

Far more individual testimony was submitted in opposition to the bill than in favor, citing the cultural significance of raising game fowl in Hawaii.

Farmers who raise poultry as food also expressed concerns about the potential of the law to infringe upon their livelihoods.

“Politicians have been cowardly in not addressing a malicious form of animal cruelty invariably bound up with other forms of lawlessness,” Pacelle said. “In light of what happened in Maili, it is a dereliction of duty that lawmakers chose not to fortify the state’s anemic anti- cockfighting law in the wake of a mass shooting at a regular and known cockfighting venue.”