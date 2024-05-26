Man, 77, in critical condition in Ewa Beach moped crash

A 77-year-old man in critical condition following a crash involving two vehicles early this morning in the Ewa Beach area.

At about 6:30 a.m. today, the crash happened at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Renton Road.

According to a Honolulu police report, the 77-year-old man riding a moped was traveling northbound on the shoulder of Fort Weaver Road and crossed the intersection of Renton Road where he was struck by a pickup truck. The 29-year-old man driving the truck was traveling eastbound on Renton Road and crossing Fort Weaver Road during the green light.

The moped rider suffered critical injuries after he was ejected onto the roadway. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported him to an area hospital in critical condition. The truck driver and his 23-year-old male passenger were not injured and remained on the scene.

The moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision at this time.

Witnesses are asked to call 808-723-3413 with any information about the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.