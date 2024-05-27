Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 27, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Blessing held for ER at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa

Nina Wu

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 6:02 p.m.

Health

COURTESY QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS An emergency room is seen at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS

An emergency room is seen at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa.

COURTESY QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS The inside of the new emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS

The inside of the new emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa.

COURTESY QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS An emergency room is seen at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa.
COURTESY QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS The inside of the new emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa.

The Queen’s Health System held a blessing today for its new emergency department in Wahiawa following its acquisition of Wahiawa General Hospital.

The emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa is expected to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Queen’s acquisition of Wahiawa General Hospital was finalized in early April.

At the time, Wahiawa General was grappling with challenges related to its aging facility 128 Lehua St., including HVAC system problems that had temporarily shuttered its emergency department for repairs.

Today, government leaders, city and state representatives, and members of the Wahiawa Hospital Association attended the blessing and celebrated various upgrades and modifications, including an improved electronic medical record platform to better coordinate care.

“We are very much looking forward to the opening of the Emergency Department at The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa,” said Robin Kalohelani, vice president of operations and associate chief nursing officer at Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, in a news release. “We know there is a high demand for emergency services and we are committed to serving the needs of the people in those communities for the long term with high quality, compassionate care.”

Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Health System, attended the blessing and said she anticipates the new facility will not only make sure the community in Wahiawa is well-served, but will “help us grow as a community within Queen’s.”

The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa will offer emergency services and imaging and laboratory services.

Patients at Wahiawa will also have access to a broad network of physicians, specialists and services through Queen’s University Medical Group, according to the news release, which includes more than 700 physicians and specialists.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide