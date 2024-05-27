Blessing held for ER at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa

The Queen’s Health System held a blessing today for its new emergency department in Wahiawa following its acquisition of Wahiawa General Hospital.

The emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa is expected to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Queen’s acquisition of Wahiawa General Hospital was finalized in early April.

At the time, Wahiawa General was grappling with challenges related to its aging facility 128 Lehua St., including HVAC system problems that had temporarily shuttered its emergency department for repairs.

Today, government leaders, city and state representatives, and members of the Wahiawa Hospital Association attended the blessing and celebrated various upgrades and modifications, including an improved electronic medical record platform to better coordinate care.

“We are very much looking forward to the opening of the Emergency Department at The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa,” said Robin Kalohelani, vice president of operations and associate chief nursing officer at Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, in a news release. “We know there is a high demand for emergency services and we are committed to serving the needs of the people in those communities for the long term with high quality, compassionate care.”

Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Health System, attended the blessing and said she anticipates the new facility will not only make sure the community in Wahiawa is well-served, but will “help us grow as a community within Queen’s.”

The Queen’s Medical Center-Wahiawa will offer emergency services and imaging and laboratory services.

Patients at Wahiawa will also have access to a broad network of physicians, specialists and services through Queen’s University Medical Group, according to the news release, which includes more than 700 physicians and specialists.