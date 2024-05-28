Washington man, 70, dies after apparent drowning off Kauai

The Kauai Police Department says a man visiting from out of state has died after he was pulled from waters off Anini Beach Park on Friday.

Police have identified the victim as David Kositsky, 70, of Washington state.

At about noon Friday, first responders were dispatched to Anini Beach Park on Kauai’s North Shore in response to a swimmer in distress. Kositsky was reported to have been snorkeling with friends, who notified a lifeguard he was missing after they were unable to locate him, according to a preliminary report.

An Ocean Safety Bureau lifeguard searched for and found Kositsky unresponsive in the water and brought him to shore. Police said CPR was administered until medics arrived and took over with advanced resuscitation efforts.

Kositsky was rushed to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death. Police said foul play is not suspected.