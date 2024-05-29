Bicyclist, 40, seriously hurt in hit-run crash on N. Nimitz Highway

A 40-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured late Tuesday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on North Nimitz Highway in Kalihi, Honolulu police said.

At about 10:55 p.m., the man was riding a bicycle in the right westbound lane of the highway when an unknown motorist, also traveling west, hit the bicyclist and drove off, according to a report by the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“The unidentified motorist continued traveling westbound on North Nimitz Highway without stopping to render aid or provide information,” the HPD report said. The motorist was driving a black Ford 4-door sedan, police said.

The bicyclist was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.