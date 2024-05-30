3 UH baseball players named to All-Big West second team

University of Hawaii shortstop Jordan Donahue, right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux and catcher/designated hitter Austin Machado today were named to the All-Big West Conference’s second team for baseball.

First baseman/outfielder Kyson Donahue, third baseman Elijah Ickes, center fielder Matt Miura and outfielder/second baseman Jake Tsukada received honorable mention.

Jordan Donahue, a Damien Memorial High graduate who transferred from Oregon State in August 2021, hit .349. Machado, who transferred from St. John’s last summer, led the Rainbow Warriors with a .351 batting average and 48 RBI. Giroux was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA. Giroux pitched five perfect innings of relief against CSUN on May 3.

Kyson Donahue hit .304 with a team-high five home runs. Ickes, a freshman, hit .280 while playing in all 53 games. Miura batted .303, stole a team-best 15 bases, did not commit an error as the everyday center fielder. Tsukada, a Punahou graduate who transferred from Portland last August, hit .337 and led the ’Bows with 28 runs against Big West opponents.