Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 31, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Top News

EMS: Man, 60, lying in street seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:20 a.m.

Traffic

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle while he was lying on a street in the Pawaa area Thursday night, officials said.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services summary, paramedics responded at about 8:55 p.m. to South King and Hauoli streets and treated the man who was “apparently” lying in the street and struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics took him to a trauma hospital on serious condition, EMS said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide