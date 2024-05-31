EMS: Man, 60, lying in street seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle while he was lying on a street in the Pawaa area Thursday night, officials said.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services summary, paramedics responded at about 8:55 p.m. to South King and Hauoli streets and treated the man who was “apparently” lying in the street and struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics took him to a trauma hospital on serious condition, EMS said.