Shed fire extinguished in Nanakuli

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a storage shed fire in Nanakuli Saturday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent 11 units staffed with 44 personnel to a building fire near 89-598 Farrington Highway, with the first unit arriving on the scene at 7 p.m. Saturday. HFD found a storage shed approximately 500 square feet consumed with heavy smoke and flames from all sides.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:14 p.m. and extinguished the blaze 47 minutes later.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause as well as to provide damage estimates.

