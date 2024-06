Kaimuki’s Jeremiah White was a two-way playmaker at wide receiver and safety who was voted to the Star-Advertiser All-State team as a utility player.

Kaimuki’s Jeremiah White was a two-way playmaker at wide receiver and safety who was voted to the Star-Advertiser All-State team as a utility player. On the hardwood, the 6-foot, 175-pounder averaged 18 points per game as Kaimuki won the OIA Division II title.

He was a rarity, an All-State selection in two sports. Still, the phone call about his Hall of Honor induction was a shocker.

“I was actually at Ala Wai Park playing pickup ball. I was surprised. I was just waiting and seeing if I got in or not. There’s a lot of great athletes in Hawaii and especially being able to be picked for top 12 in the state, that’s just crazy to even think about,” he said.

That determination and excellence in athletics and academics wasn’t lost on his circle, which includes the vast and largely successful Viena and Lau ohanas. When the White ohana moved back to Hawaii, he was still in middle school. When White’s father, Josh “Zeus” White, died in 2020, he became more dedicated than ever.

White worked out constantly, consistently at Kapaolono District Park on hot summer days. Sometimes with friends. Mostly alone.

“It can be a little lonely, but sometimes I prefer to work out on my own. It’s just you and you’ve got to take care of it. Sometimes it feels better to be alone,” he said.

White couldn’t always do it alone. Pal Eldredge took notice. When White, who was dating Eldredge’s grand-daughter, needed a hand, Coach Pal stepped in. White has stayed with the Eldredge ohana, thriving in every aspect.

“You don’t know what to expect in life. Anything can happen. I consider him uncle and grandpa. He’s always told me to keep working, don’t be satisfied, keep working hard. I want to take it to the next level. He said I had the talent and work ethic, but keep working hard,” White said.

White will play football at Hawaii this fall. The idea of staying at Kaimuki for four years rather than transferring to a bigger program didn’t fit his mindset.

Now, he will simply miss his Bulldogs brothers and sisters.

“I’m gonna miss a lot of things, mostly those times I’m with all my friends. After we graduate we’re not really gonna have time to gather all the boys together. In a couple years we’ll be done with college. Just seeing everybody every day, and not seeing them again. It was, ‘See you tomorrow,’ and now we don’t know when we’re going to see each other again,” White said.

White is now ready for his new journey.

“I’m just looking forward to something new. I’ve been doing the same thing the last four years. Now it’ a new team, new teammates and new coaches. Seeing what college and college football are about,” White said.

”I’m looking forward to workouts.”

