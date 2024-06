Punahou’s Lulu Uluave, right, attempts to block the ball on Sept. 27, 2022.

The powerful swing of Lulu Uluave made her a dual threat as an outside hitter, though her natural position is libero. Uluave is a two-time All-State Fab 15 selection, voted by coaches and media No. 3 this year despite a late-season injury.

She returned for the state tournament and provided heavy-ball-hitting reminiscent of her coach, former Kamehameha and UH standout Reydan “Tita” Ahuna.

Uluave spent every morning riding — then as a senior driving — from Laie to Punahou. Her life will simplify once she lands in Provo, Utah, and gets acclimated to campus living as a BYU Cougar.

Uluave is interested in business or physical science.

“I don’t think I’m going to miss driving. I’m going to be OK without driving for a while. I leave June 15,” said Uluave, who graduated on Saturday night. “My main priority is spending time with my family and friends who I won’t be able to see for a while. Just soak up home before I head out.”

She found out about her induction into the Hall of Honor last weekend and is still stoked.

““I was so ecstatic and excited. Very grateful. In a way, the sports I’ve played, I’m very thankful,” Uluave said.

Getting to work in early summer gives her an opportunity to find her niche.

“I’ll be working on my weaknesses, my strength and conditioning, cardio, everything I need to improve. I’m excited to see what they have me in. There will be challenges and I’m super up for that,” she said.

Caroline Uluave is the odds-on pick to shed the first tear at the airport.

“My mom will cry first. Then my dad (Semisi Sr.). Then I’ll cry,” Uluave said. “Shoutout to my family and my siblings, and my supporters. Punahou and Coach Tita, who has helped me a lot on and off the court.”

She is, in classic island style, not the tallest, not the longest, just pure mind, heart and soul on a volleyball court.

“My advice is to work on your craft,” Uluave said. “And let the noise of celebration be your motivation to keep going.”

