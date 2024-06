Kamehameha’s Adrianna Arquette took her swing against the Punahou Buffanblu on Oct. 26.

Adrianna Arquette's ability to transition and be the Warriors' go-to source of power helped Kamehameha win the state title last fall.

The three-time Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 selection made a big transition from middle to outside hitter as a Warrior. It was all fairly unfamiliar for Adrianna Arquette, a setter in club volleyball. Next season, she will be a setter at Hawaii.

Her ability to transition and be the Warriors’ go-to source of power helped Kamehameha win the state title last fall.

To be named one of the Hall of Honor inductees came as a surprise.

“To be recognized along with all these phenomenal athletes, it means a lot,” she said.

Though Manoa won’t be very far away, life as a Kamehameha student-athlete was special to Arquette.

“I’m going to miss seeing my friends every day,” she said.

She’ll be busy this summer.

“I’m looking forward to training. We’ll start ramping things up in July, but we start training in June,” Arquette said.

Often enough, she got encouraging words from older brother Aiva, now a standout infielder at Washington. Aiva Arquette was inducted into the Hall of Honor two years ago.

“Shoutut to my family. My mom (Marisel) and dad (Athens), my brother Aiva, and to Kamehameha for such a great high school experience and opportunities,” she said. “And to my coaches and friends for the nonstop support.”

Arquette’s mellow, focused style of leadership was never mistaken for a lack of competitiveness. She came through no matter how far she was from her comfort zone on the court.

“Enjoy all the highs and all the lows. Go for your dreams,” she said. “And continue to work hard.”

