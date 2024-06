Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Maela Honma hits against Kahuku’s Maia Esera on Oct. 27, 2022. Esera is also in this year’s Hall of Honor class.

The versatile Maela Honma was a two-time All-State Fab 15 selection in volleyball. She was also All-BIIF first team (D-II) in basketball, using her scoring and rebounding will and skill to lead the Warriors to their first unbeaten BIIF season in girls hoops — and unofficial league champions regardless of classification.

Honma, who will play volleyball at Western Oregon, found out about her induction through her father, former Honokaa basketball player Clayton Honma.

“Originally, my dad told me about it. He told me Marcus Mariota is in it. Only 12 people are in. (Former Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete) Sadie Aganus. My school told me about it as well,” she said. “And I received a call from Josh Pacheco. I was definitely shocked because there were some complications with my application. It wasn’t sent directly to them (Hall of Honor), so my athletic directors got it there for me. I’m surprised and grateful to be selected for this.”

The mental and physical toughness will certainly help at the next level, but Honma has tried to relish every last moment of high school.

“I guess I’m going to miss being a kid. There’s so much responsibility going to college, not having your parents and your support system with you. It’s going to be cold, so I’m going to get all the warm weather I can,” she said. “The report date for me is Aug. 8, but I plan on going earlier, staying in shape and getting in the gym. I know when I get to college the training is a whole ’nother level, to fight for a position on the team.”

She isn’t sure if her college position will be outside hitter or libero. The plan is to major in business.

“Business management, minor in entrepreneurship. My papa owns a towing company and my mom manages it. In the beginning, I was very indecisive about what I want to do,” Honma said. “I also want to get my real estate license. It’s a flexible job, and I can do entrepreneurship.”

She is close with older sister Bethany. Saying goodbye at the airport won’t be easy.

“I think she’ll cry first. She’s older than me, four years older. She has a daughter, my niece, and I’m really close with her. Then my mom (Cynthia). She flails her hands in front of her face to wave down the tears,” Honma said. “Then I would say my dad. He’s quiet crier. I’ll probably start crying in between my mom and sister.”

